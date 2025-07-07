Financial Counselors Inc. Has $14.15 Million Position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LKQ by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in LKQ by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,546,000 after buying an additional 84,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

