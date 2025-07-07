Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California First Leasing Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 63.8% in the first quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 16,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 296.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3%

LDOS stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

