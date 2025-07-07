Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Invests $393,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180,353 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $129.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

