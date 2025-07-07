Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,607 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $500.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $500.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.