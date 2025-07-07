Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.09 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after buying an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,828,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,410 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of TFC opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

