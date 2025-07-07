Pyxus International (PYYX) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxus International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International $119.15 million $15.17 million 8.92 Pyxus International Competitors $5.34 billion $126.40 million 8.19

Pyxus International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International. Pyxus International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International 0.61% 9.53% 0.89% Pyxus International Competitors -416.16% -71.91% -16.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pyxus International Company Profile

46.3% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

