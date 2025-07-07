Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 519 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $31,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.