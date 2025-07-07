Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

