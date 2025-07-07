PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

