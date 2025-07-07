World Investment Advisors Buys 6,078 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $76.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.