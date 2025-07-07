Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.