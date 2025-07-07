Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,566 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,111,625,000 after buying an additional 1,183,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $76.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

