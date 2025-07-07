Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

