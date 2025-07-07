Washington Trust Bank Buys Shares of 17,377 Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,608,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,668,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,218,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,335.08. This trade represents a 80.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,069,027.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,467.91. This trade represents a 38.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,731,131. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9%

BWIN stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

