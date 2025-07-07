Washington Trust Bank Acquires 377 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2%

WFC stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

