Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.