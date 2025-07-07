Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Raised by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Novartis by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $9,365,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $121.90 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.