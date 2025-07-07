Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,281.50. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.