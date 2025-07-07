Washington Trust Bank Takes Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everus Construction Group from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Everus Construction Group stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

