Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $572.85 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.37 and a 200 day moving average of $559.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

