Washington Trust Bank Purchases 25,392 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 179.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,987,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 489,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

