Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.9% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,046.03 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.18. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

