Washington Trust Bank Sells 13,330 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $59.05 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9834 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

