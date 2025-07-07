The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Trimmed by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,670,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $603.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $725.05 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $617.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.