Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

