Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) is Core Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scratch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFNM opened at $47.47 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

