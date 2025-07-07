Washington Trust Bank Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,397,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Republic Services by 109.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $241.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.73. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

