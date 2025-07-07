Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

IEV stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

