Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) is Centennial Bank AR’s 10th Largest Position

Centennial Bank AR trimmed its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Home BancShares comprises 2.1% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centennial Bank AR owned approximately 0.08% of Home BancShares worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,787 shares of company stock worth $937,840 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.79. Home BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

