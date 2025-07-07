Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 2.5% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 547,336 shares in the company, valued at $119,806,377.04. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Burton sold 19,111 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $4,219,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,329.60. This represents a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,557 shares of company stock valued at $403,565,119 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $221.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.27. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $225.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

