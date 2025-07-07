Centennial Bank AR Has $1.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 182,266.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

