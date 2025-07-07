Fullcircle Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,133,000 after purchasing an additional 339,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,701,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $52.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

