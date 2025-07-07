Fullcircle Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 355.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 386,104 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $889,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $45.61 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

