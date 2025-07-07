Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.40. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

