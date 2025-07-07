Callan Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.