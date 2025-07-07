Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 60.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average of $149.97.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

