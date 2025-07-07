Fairway Wealth LLC Invests $46,000 in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 724,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 592,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 232,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,536,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,084.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 169,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 165,558 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92,399 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

