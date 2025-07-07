Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $209.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

