McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Pure Storage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,506,000 after buying an additional 81,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE PSTG opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

