McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

