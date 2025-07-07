Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 429 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

