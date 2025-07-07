Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $378,000 Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,864,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 190,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.