Gold Stocks To Research – July 6th

Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, and CocaCola are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining and production of gold. Their prices typically move in line with the market price of gold as well as company?specific factors like production costs, reserve levels and management performance, offering investors an equity-based way to gain exposure to gold price fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,373,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,531,505. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $17.54 on Friday, hitting $328.49. 2,274,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,684. The company has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $330.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 9,440,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,178,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Featured Articles