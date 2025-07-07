Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – July 6th

Booking, Carnival, and GMS are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the hospitality sector’s performance, which is driven by factors like travel demand, occupancy rates, and average daily room rates. Because hotel revenues tend to rise and fall with economic cycles, seasonality, and global events, these stocks can be more volatile than those in some other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5,722.49. The stock had a trading volume of 131,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,822. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,799.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,379.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4,975.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,052,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242,025. Carnival has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61.

GMS (GMS)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. 2,775,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,346. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. GMS has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $109.70.

