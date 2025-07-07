Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.5% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2%

UL stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

