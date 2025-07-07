Promising Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and RTX are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that provide passenger and cargo air transportation services. As ownership interests in those carriers, their performance is influenced by factors such as fuel costs, labor expenses, regulatory changes and fluctuations in travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $314.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.17 and a 200-day moving average of $223.83. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $317.26.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.69. 30,316,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,202,185. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $82.21. 4,047,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

