Centennial Bank AR Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centennial Bank AR reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,658,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,402,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after buying an additional 215,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $127.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

