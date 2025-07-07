First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 86,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.