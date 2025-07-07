Metaverse Stocks To Consider – July 6th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, Everbright Digital, SK Telecom, XIAO-I, and NIP Group are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and support the hardware, software and platforms behind immersive virtual worlds—collectively known as the metaverse. They include firms making VR/AR devices, building 3D environments, creating digital content and enabling in-platform transactions. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the projected growth of virtual social, entertainment and commercial activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,716,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,356,006. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average is $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,159. Accenture has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.56.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.36. 345,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.45. Globant has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDHL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.14. 3,916,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. Everbright Digital has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 198,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

XIAO-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of AIXI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 219,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. XIAO-I has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 255,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. NIP Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

