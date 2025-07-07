Promising Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 6th

Robinhood Markets, Circle Internet Group, and Coinbase Global are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies whose primary business is providing financial services such as banking, insurance, asset management, and brokerage. These firms earn revenue through activities like lending, underwriting, trading, and wealth management, and their stock performance is often sensitive to interest-rate changes and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,373,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,531,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded up $10.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.77. 17,191,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,420,752. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,917.81. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.58. 6,704,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,790,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $382.00. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.70.

